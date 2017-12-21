PM Modi talks to top Nepalese leaders K P Sharma Oli, Pushpa Kamal Prachanda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held telephonic talks with top Nepalese leaders, including K P Sharma Oli, who is set to become the premier of the Himalayan nation, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The conversations were the first highest-level contact between the leaderships of the two countries after the Communist alliance of Oli and Prachanda swept the elections in Nepal a few days ago.

“I have just been informed that PM had a telephone conversation with K P Sharma Oli, Chairman Communist Party of Nepal (UML), Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda chairman CPN (MC) and Sher Bahadur Deuba, the present Prime Minister. Since this conversation took place just now, I do not have the details of it. At some stage if there is something to share, we will do that,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

In the recent polls, Nepal’s Left alliance won 27 while the ruling Nepali Congress bagged five parliamentary seats in the country’s historic polls that many hope will bring the much-needed political stability to the Himalayan nation. Oli’s triumph is being widely seen as a victory for the pro-Chinese elements in Nepal.

