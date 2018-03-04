PM Modi takes dig at Amarinder Singh, CM hits back

PM Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi

Addressing party workers, PM Narendra Modi said he had met Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy and told him that he was the luckiest man as, very soon, he would be the only surviving specimen of the Congress in power. Punjab, he said, was independent of the Congress high command and “neither he nor they (Congress) considered each other their own”.

Hours later, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh shot back, saying such “frivolous statements won’t help you create a wedge between me and my party”.

“Who told you that Narendra Modiji? Not me for sure. Did the (Congress) high command complain to you against me? Anyways, let me make it clear that such frivolous statements won’t help you create a wedge between me and my party, which has full faith in my leadership and vice versa,” Amarinder tweeted in response.

Later, the CM issued a detailed statement, saying it was part of the “BJP’s futile attempts to create a wedge between me and the Congress high command through frivolous and unsubstantiated statements ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections”.

