PM Modi speaks to Bihar and Assam CMs, says monitoring flood situation closely

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar about the deteriorating flood situation in the state. In a post on Twitter, the Prime Minister said he is monitoring the situation in the state closely. “My thoughts are with all those affected by floods in parts of Bihar. The situation is being monitored closely,” he wrote. “The Centre assures all support to Bihar government to mitigate the flood situation. Teams of National Defence Response Force are in Bihar for rescue and relief work,” he added.

Nearly two-million people have so far been affected by the floods in Bihar, including thousands who had to be evacuated from their homes. The worst-hit districts of Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea an Katihar saw over 1 million people affected in the last two days. At lease 10 persons have also reported to have died in the floods.

Earlier in the day, CM Nitish Kumar carried out an aerial survey of flood-affected areas. Teams of National Disaster Response Force have already arrived in Patna in order to carry out relief and rescue operations.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas pic.twitter.com/RLxcLqAfp3 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2017

Meanwhile. PM Modi also spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonwal on Sunday regarding the flood situation in the state. The flood situation in Assam has also worsened in the recent days due to incessant rains in the region. The Brahmaputra breached its embankment at Jakhalabandha in central Assam, which led to cutting off the national highway between Nagaon and Jorhat. “Ever since Assam has witnessed flooding, the Central Government has been closely and constantly monitoring the situation,” Prime Minister said on Twitter. “All possible support is being provided to Assam for overcoming the flood situation prevailing in parts of the state,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App