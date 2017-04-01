This is an era of Internet of Things: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address at Hackathon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing students at the Smart India Hackathon. (Source: ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing students at the Smart India Hackathon. (Source: ANI)

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed over 10,000 aspiring innovators who will be aiming to solve 598 problems at ‘Smart India Hackathon’. During the address, PM Modi said that there is a need to use technology more and “innovate more”. In a first of its kind, the initiative was organised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in order to encourage innovating thinking. The Prime Minister addressed the students via video conferencing. An official statement claimed that over 2,110 mentors were appointed to give online training to students for the finale.

Here are the top quotes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at the Smart India Hackathon:

1. There is a need to use technology more and innovate more. We live in a technology driven era.

2. The youth of India is blessed with phenomenal energy and this energy will bring very good results for the nation.

3. A series of issues have been placed before our youth to work on. The issues are challenging but this is also an opportunity.

4. Together we will solve all the issues that are affecting the nation. This will be done through ‘Jan Bhagidari’.

5. Artificial intelligence, 3D technology…see how the world is undergoing changes. This is an era of ‘Internet of Things’.

6. When you are innovating you may face setbacks but do not let those setbacks lower your morale or dampen your spirits

7. People say today’s youngsters ask so many questions and I see that as a very good thing

8. Today, the youngsters of India want to be job creators.

