PM Modi slams Samajwadi Party for dynasty politics, vows to keep fighting against black money

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh at BJP’s Parivartan Rally at Ramabai Rally Ground in Lucknow on Monday. (SourcE: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh at BJP’s Parivartan Rally at Ramabai Rally Ground in Lucknow on Monday. (SourcE: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Addressing a ‘parivartan rally’ in Lucknow ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the ruling Samajwadi Party and alleged that development is not the priority for the rulers in the state. The Prime Minister also reiterated his commitment to fight against the menace of black money and corruption. “My fight against black money and corruption is not going to stop,” said PM Modi while addressing a gathering at the Ramabai Ambedkar ground.

WATCH | PM Narendra Modi’s Parivartan Rally In Lucknow: Here’s What He Said

“People of UP have to decide whether those busy saving their black money and family can save the state,” said Modi, stressing that the people should rise above caste and vote for development. PM Modi also accused the ruling SP and BSP of joining hands seeking his removal as he works to eradicate black money.

Read: PM in Lucknow LIVE updates: ‘They say remove Modi, I say remove black money’

He further said that the UP state government hasn’t worked for the welfare of farmers in spite of getting full support from the Centre. “Despite full support from the Centre, the UP government has no time to purchase paddy from farmers,” the Prime Minister alleged, urging the masses to give his party a chance to bring an end to gunda raj in the state.

He came down heavily on Samajwadi Party government in the state, alleging that it was doing politics at the cost of development and has no time to procure paddy from farmers despite the Centre’s support.

“People of the state have already seen politics of caste and family… For once rise above caste and vote only for development in the elections and see whether UP changes or not,” Modi said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, senior leaders including Rajnath Singh, Kalraj Mishra and Uma Bharti were among those that attended the rally.

With inputs from PTI

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd