PM Modi slams Oppn: We are trying to unite people, they are trying to create rifts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that while his government is trying to unite people, political opponents are trying to create rifts. Addressing a meeting to felicitate swachhagrahis (cleanliness volunteers) from across the country in Motihari, the PM, while not mentioning the recent communal incidents in Bihar, lauded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his “patience and administrative capabities” to deal with “anti-social elements”.

While the Bihar CM said the country can progress only with “love and camaraderie, not with tensions and conflicts”, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said the PM had assured that reservation won’t be discontinued. The PM also laid the foundation for renovation of Moti Jheel, after which Motihari is named, four sewerage projects of Patna and a water pipeline project for Betiah and also flagged off a new train, Champaran Humsafar Express from Katihar to New Delhi, to commemorate centenary celebrations of Champaran Satyagrah.

The PM said the file for Madhepura locomotive project had been “rotting” since 2007. It was the NDA government that started it three years ago and phase one of the project has now manufactured its first engine. “But (some people) are not willing to accept the change. They do want the poor be empowered. If the poor would become strong, they would not be able to tell lies. They are opposing us from roads to Parliament…. Hum jan man ko jodne ki koshish kar rahe, wo jan jan to todne ki koshish kar rahe (we are trying to unite people and they are trying to create rifts),” he said.

The PM mentioned Nitish thrice in his speech and heaped praise on him. “I praise patience and administrative capabilties of Nitishji for having dealt with anti-social elements,” he said. Speaking on the government’s development efforts in eastern India, Modi said: “Even Bihar CM Nitish Kumar would concur how the Centre has been working on several projects for development of eastern India.” Nitish said stories from the life of Mahatma Gandhi were being compiled and will soon be told in government-run schools in Bihar. “If Gandhi’s ideals are followed, society would get rid of violence and tension… Prem aur sadbhav ke saath desh aage badh sakta hai, tanav aur takraw se desh aage nahi badhega (The country can progress with love and camaraderie, not with tensions and conflicts),” he said.

Paswan said Satyagrah alone should be one’s weapon. “There has been violence at some places. Nitish Kumar has been with NDA and there had been no communal violence in first 10 years of NDA rule. Some people are now out to defame the NDA government.” Speaking on the recent changes to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following a Supreme Court order, he said, “No one has control over the Supreme Court. The government has filed a review petition.”

Saying that “no one can take reservation given by Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar through the Poona Pact”, he said, “The PM too has said that reservation can be taken away only over his body.”

