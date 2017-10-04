PM Modi slams critics of economic slowdown: Top quotes

PM Modi addressing a gathering of company secretaries in New Delhi. (File) PM Modi addressing a gathering of company secretaries in New Delhi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed critics of economic slowdown and listed out the achievements of his government in various fields while addressing a gathering of company secretaries in New Delhi. He stated that ‘a little criticism’ will not deter him from working towards building a stronger economy.

Here are the top quotes from his address:

“It is true that after an average growth of 7.5 per cent in the last three years there was a reduction during April to June this year, but it is equally true that the Government is totally committed to reverse this trend.”

“Dip in economic growth in one quarter has boosted pessimists; not first time growth has dipped to 5.7 per cent in any quarter.”

At one point of time India was part of a new group named-Fragile Five, it was believed to be a ‘dangerous group’ because they had problems with their own economy and also hampered the recovery of global economy as well. This despite the presence of top economists in the then govt.”

“We have taken several important decisions associated with reforms and the govt will continue to do so. Steps are also being taken to maintain the financial stability of the country and to increase investment and to speed up economic growth.”

“We made policy decisions in the field of affordable housing, financial reforms, which were unprecedented for this sector.”

“In the last three years, 87 reforms have been made across 21 sectors. Investment rules for many sectors like defence, construction, financial services, food processing etc have been changed.”

“The previous government in its last three years, spent Rs 4 thousand crores on Renewable Energy. Our government has spent more than Rs 10 thousand 600 crore on this sector in its three years.”

“The government’s policies and plans take into consideration the hard-earned money of its people thus making life easier for the poor and middle-class, and also help them in saving their money.”

“Since opening the economic sector of the country, the foreign investments that have been made in India, if compared with the investments in the past three years, you’ll find out the result of the reforms made by this government.”

“In the path of empowering the country and the citizens I have to face criticism on all quarters, but in my concern for the present I can’t put the future of the country at stake. I will not jeopardise the future of the country for my present gains.”

