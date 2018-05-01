PM Modi skipped critical issues during his China visit, says Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena editorial Saamna wrote Modi had avoided discussions on critical issues during his two-day China visit Shiv Sena editorial Saamna wrote Modi had avoided discussions on critical issues during his two-day China visit

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent China visit, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, in party’s mouthpiece Saamana, said Modi had avoided discussions on critical issues during his two-day visit. The Saamana editorial said the visit seemed to be an effort to smoothen relations with China in view of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The editorial said that China is Pakistan’s biggest supporter. Though the world has isolated Pakistan for terrorist activities, China is providing assistance to Pakistan to make India unstable, it said and slammed Modi for not taking up critical issues such as Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Chinese incursion in Doklam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Leh-Ladakh and China Pakistan Economic Corridor. “The Manmohan Singh government had opposed the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which goes through Kashmir, but this serious issue didn’t come up for discussion. The foreign secretary clarified that both leaders avoided talking on critical issues. Then, what did Modi achieve by going to China?” asked the editorial.

“Modi wants peace at the China border. There are Lok Sabha polls next year and he doesn’t want issues with China during polls. Modi’s stand seems to be ‘let the elections get over, then we will see’,” it said. The Sena further said Modi seems to be adopting Pandit Nehru’s ‘panchsheel’ policy – five points for peaceful co-existence – to resolve issues with China.

“Nehru befriended China that proved costly to us. Modi, who doesn’t leave a single opportunity to criticize Nehru, seems to be adopting Nehru’s ‘panchsheel’ policy to resolve issues with China. It seems that Modi is convinced of Nehru’s policy of ‘no to war, but yes to peace’. What does RSS have to say on this?” it asked.

