PM Modi shown as ‘Lord Ram’, Jharkhand BJP left red-faced

The Jharkhand BJP unit suffered embarassment while the party observed Anti-Black Money Day, when a seemingly overzealous leader put up a hoarding of Narendra Modi aiming arrows at a 10-headed demon which was widely interpreted as a Ram-versus-Ravan depiction.

BJP tourism cell convenor B K Narayan, who put up the hoarding, claimed that the intention was to show the Prime Minister as Arjun, not Ram.

But state BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdev tried to distance the party from the hoarding. “There was nothing official about it (the hoarding). But we sincerely apologise that it got circulated in the media without approval at any level. We will get it checked, as to how it happened.”

An office-bearer of the party said: “We are in solidarity with our leader’s brave step and his several other achievements. People have given him huge support. There was no need for such gimmicks. In any case, likening a human being to Lord Ram is not good.”

The hoarding shows Modi armed with a bow and arrows. Four “arrows”, directed at a 10-headed demon, are labelled demonetisation, cases against corrupt, seizures of properties of corrupt and special courts for early conviction. The demon has “kaala dhan” and “bhrashtachar” mentioned on it.

