PM Modi should speak out for refugees in Karachi: MQM leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak out for the rights of muhajirs or refugees in Karachi, Altaf Hussain, the leader of Pakistan’s Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM), said on Thursday. The Pakistani politician who lives in London in exile said while India was vocal about the brutality of Pakistan Army against people of Baluchistan, Modi had failed to speak out for the people who lived in India for centuries.

“I would like to register my complaint with Indian Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi, as Mr Modi, I regret to say, you are raising voice over the brutality of Pakistan Army against people of Baluchistan…never raise your voice for your own people who lived in India for centuries,” he said. “Our forefathers made a big mistake and migrated to Pakistan, but we were born here, and never accepted as Pakistani or sons of soil. Mr Prime Minister you should have raised your voice against the atrocities, discrimination and brutality of Pakistani establishment, Army and para military forces against Urdu speaking muhajirs, your own people in Karachi, Pakistan,” he added.

The MQM leader called on India to raise MQM’s issues at all international and human rights fora. The MQM is the fourth largest political party of Pakistan.

