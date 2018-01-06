PM Modi should clarify stand on Dalits: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani

Jignesh Mevani in Delhi on Friday. Jignesh Mevani in Delhi on Friday.

A day after he was denied permission to hold a rally in Mumbai, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani slammed the central government saying that he was being targeted and a false case was lodged against him.

Mevani demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify his stand on recent violence in Maharashtra. Mevani also announced to march towards PMO after holding a Yuva Hunkar Rally in the national capital on January 9 on the issues of social justice along with issues related to incidents of alleged attacks on Dalits in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, Mevani said: “PM must clarify his position that whether Dalits in the country have the right to take out a rally peacefully and within the ambit of laws on the 200th anniversary event of Bhima Koregaon or not.”

Mevani asked why the PM was maintaining silence on the matter when he claims to be an Ambedkarite. “After he became PM, Rohith Vemula was killed, the Una incident occurred, houses of Dalits in Saharanpur were set on fire and now the recent violence in Bhima Koregaon. The PM either maintains silence on those issues or does not initiate any concrete action,” Mevani said.

He said a question was arising again and again in his mind on why Dalits are not safe in the country.

Mevani said he wants a caste-less society and wondered why the monster of caste was still alive in the modern era of digital technology.

About the complaint registered against him, Mevani said he was being targeted and the case against him was a childish move to tarnish his image.

Mevani said he did not visit Bhima Koregaon, not a single word of his any speech was inflammatory, he also did not participate in a bandh in Maharashtra. “Then how violence occurred because of me?” he asked.

Mevani said that the case was registered against him because the BJP was frustrated as it failed to achieve target of 150 seats in Gujarat and was reduced to just 99 seats. “You have to ensure rule of law. Instead you are targeting an established Dalit leader… Matters can turn for the worse,” Mevani said.

