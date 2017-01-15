PM Modi should break his silence on KVIC row: Ahmed Patel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should “break his silence” on the controversy over his photo on KVIC calendar and diary otherwise people would “assume” that it was done with his consent, Congress leader Ahmed Patel said on Sunday. (Source: ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi should “break his silence” on the controversy over his photo on KVIC calendar and diary otherwise people would “assume” that it was done with his consent, Congress leader Ahmed Patel said on Sunday. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should “break his silence” on the controversy over his photo on KVIC calendar and diary otherwise people would “assume” that it was done with his consent, Congress leader Ahmed Patel said on Sunday. “PM should speak something about this controversy. If he does not say anything, it will lead to an assumption that KVIC has done this with PM’s consent,” Patel, the political secretary of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, said.

Speaking on the sidelines of a function in Surat, Patel also slammed Haryana Minister Anil Vij’s controversial remarks that Mahatma Gandhi’s image did not help Khadi and caused devaluation of the currency, saying, “It was an insult to the Father of the Nation.”

A controversy erupted after Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) published it’s 2017 calendar and diary having PM Modi’s photo on it.

The move drew flak from various sections of the society, especially from Gandhians and from opposition parties, who alleged that KVIC is trying to “replace” Mahatma Gandhi with Modi through such acts.