PM Modi should be more ‘magnanimous, dignified’: CPI

Backing the statement given by Congress vice- president Rahul Gandhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarks against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the Communist Party of India(CPI) on Friday said that latter should be more magnanimous and dignified as he is the head of the country. “They have right to speak and demand certain things. As CPI MP I can say that Prime Minister Modi could have avoided remarks. His reply could have been more magnanimous and dignified as he is the Prime Minister of India,” CPI leader D Raja said.

Raja further expressed that Prime Minister Modi should be more accommodative and conciliatory to the opposition. “He may belong to a political party but finally he is the Prime Minister of the country and he should rise above all levels,” he added.

Speaking in Sitarganj constituency, Gandhi said Singh was an “elected” Prime Minister of India and “when Narendra Modi speaks about Manmohan Singh in this manner, he is not talking only about Manmohan Singh, he is talking about every citizen of India”.

“Modi is the first Prime Minister who cannot talk decently about past prime ministers. He should learn,” Gandhi said. Gandhi added that when Modi became prime minister, he got “full majority” and “people had faith”, adding that “different promises were made” back then.