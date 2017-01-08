PM Modi should apologise to nation: Sachin Pilot

The Congress on Saturday continued its protests against demonetisation in various states across the country. In Rajasthan, the party, led by Sachin Pilot, took out a rally to Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s residence. Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda also took part in the protest. However, police stopped the march from reaching CM’s residence.

“Demonetisation has hurt people; factories are shut, people are out of work. The PM should apologise to the nation and respond to allegations of corruption against him,” Pilot said.

In Mumbai, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam led a protest march against demonetisation.