PM Modi should apologise for failure to deliver on job promise: Congress

The Congress on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise for his government’s “failure” to fulfill the poll promise of creating millions of jobs and “stop making false claims”. With the Prime Minister set to travel to the US later this month, the main opposition party asked him to obtain credible and firm assurances from US President Donald Trump that he would reverse the decision on grant of H1B visas.

Referring to a meeting of the Niti Aayog convened by the PM to discuss the employment situation, Congress leader Anand Sharma said the government, after being in denial all this while, had at least given an indication of the realisation about the job crisis. “The Prime Minister must realise that the time for propaganda and publicity is over. It is time to give an account of the miserable performance of his government, his failure to provide jobs as promised, claiming growth, but in fact the jobs are being lost,” he said.

“Now what will be achieved by merely having a meeting with the NITI Aayog? Is the Prime Minister going to regain his lost credibility and trust when it comes to the youth of India, creation of jobs and providing meaningful, gainful employment?” he asked.

On the H1B visa issue, Sharma said, “We do not want mere statements and photographs. We want answers and also how the Prime Minister responds and registers our protest over the disparaging observations made about India recently when the US decided to walk out of the Paris pact. We will wait for the PM’s response.”

