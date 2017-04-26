PM Modi Shimla visit: Clean-up drive in full swing as BJP leaders chip in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Shimla visit, senior BJP leaders, led by Union Health Minister J P Nadda and former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Tuesday joined the clean-up drive in Shimla, using brooms to sweep public places.

BJP leaders, including state BJP president Satpal Satti, local MLA Suresh Bhardwaj and former ministers and senior office-bearers, joined the drive, aimed to reaching out to the citizens ahead of the PM ‘s arrival in Shimla, which will witness municipal corporation polls next month.

While Nadda went to Khalini ward of Shimla with Narender Bragta, a former minister, Dhumal led the party MLAs and workers to sabzi mandi areas. Satti focused on Tutu area. “Pictures of the Swachhta drive will be uploaded on social media to spread the message of ‘Clean Shimla ‘. The town which had witnessed deterioration of civic amenities, outbreak of jaundice and drinking water crisis”, Ganesh Dutt, state BJP vice president, said.

Dhumal said, “This drive (cleanliness) is to ensure that coming municipal polls and thereafter state assembly polls, sweeps out the Congress from Shimla and Himachal Pradesh. The Prime Minister will get a historic welcome upon his arrival. He has proposed to dedicate low-cost air services to the common citizens of the country from Shimla. He will also lay foundation stone for a Rs 125-crore hydro engineering college, which had been stalled by some Congress leaders.

Dhumal also targeted the ruling Congress government. “When the Prime Minister had been giving much more than ever asked to the state, why go begging? The Congress government has done only two things – raising loans to push the state to debt trap and then blaming the Centre. Why can’t they learn to thank the PM?” he questioned.

