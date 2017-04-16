PM Modi set to visit Gujarat, says vibrant Surat a matter of great joy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Gujarat Sunday, expressed his gratitude to the people of Surat who organised various programmes in the city and nearby areas to mark his visit. “I have been seeing on social media and in the news about a series of events being held across Surat and nearby areas in the run-up to my visit. My gratitude to all those who are participating in the various programmes,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter. Describing Surat as a “vibrant city” PM Modi said, “Visiting the vibrant city of Surat is a matter of great joy.”

Surat (Guj): 11-Km long saree depicting schemes launched by Central Govt displayed on road from Airport to Circuit House ahead of PM’s visit pic.twitter.com/6tM1g22cec — ANI (@ANI_news) April 16, 2017

PM Modi also said he will inaugurate a multi-speciality hospital in Surat and a diamond manufacturing unit at Ichhapore. “Tomorrow in Surat, will inaugurate a multi-speciality hospital at Katargam and a diamond manufacturing unit at Ichhapore,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

My gratitude to all those who are participating in the various programmes. Visiting the vibrant city of Surat is a matter of great joy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2017

Following his visit to Surat, Modi said he will attend another programme in Bajipura on Monday, where he will inaugurate SUMUL cattle field plant. “At another programme in Bajipura tomorrow, will inaugurate SUMUL cattle field plant & lay foundation stone for other projects at SUMUL Dairy,” he said. The Prime Minister also said that he will lay the foundation for irrigation schemes and inaugurate drinking water scheme in Tapi district.

Giving detailed information about his itinerary in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, where he is also scheduled for a visit, PM Modi will inaugurate government projects and distribute sanction letters to beneficiaries of various government initiatives tomorrow. He further said that he will go to Botad to “dedicate to the nation Phase 1 (Link-2) of SAUNI Yojana and lay the foundation stone of Phase 2 (Link 2) of SAUNI Yojana.” PM Modi also said he will witness the historic welcoming of Narmada waters into Krishna Sagar Lake in Botad on Monday.

