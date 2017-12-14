PM Modi seeks cooperation of all parties for meaningful Winter session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar during an all-party meeting on the eve of the commencement of the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar during an all-party meeting on the eve of the commencement of the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo

During an all-party meeting on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought cooperation of all the parties to make the Winter Session of the Parliament, that starts on Friday, a meaningful and constructive one. The prime minister’s appeal comes days after the Congress demanded an apology from him for attacking former prime minister Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat poll campaign.

During the all-party meet, PM Modi also asked the parties to rise above partisan politics to evolve a consensus over simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and other state assemblies saying that holding elections once in five years will boost development, according to news agency PTI.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the prime minister appealed to leaders of all political parties to help build a consensus on the matter. “The prime minister said simultaneous elections to the Parliament and state assemblies should happen. He also requested for cooperation by all in order to make this Parliament session a fruitful one,” said Kumar.

Responding to PM Modi’s claim that former prime minister, Manmohan Singh, colluded with Pakistan to influence the state Assembly elections, Congress leaders said that they will raise the issue in the Parliament. “We will raise the issue in Parliament. Either the government prove the claim or the prime minister apologise. Nothing short of an apology will satisfy us,” its leader Anand Sharma said.

