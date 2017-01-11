PM Modi : Science solution to poverty, unemployment

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Nobel Prize travelling exhibition — “Ideas Changing the World” — as a part of the Nobel Prize Series India 2017 in Ahmedabad’s Science City on Monday. Modi said that science was a solution to poverty and unemployment. “Earlier there have been occasions when one, two or three Nobel laureates have visited India and had interactions with students and scientists in a limited manner, but today we are making history by having a galaxy of nobel laureates in Gujarat. Some of you have been here earlier — one of you, ‘Venky’, was born here and actually grew up in Vadodara.”

The PM said, “Prospective scientists who have come from every corner of the country are sitting here in front of me. I ask all of you to urge all your friends and family to visit the science city over the coming weeks. Our students will cherish the extraordinary experience of interacting with you. It will inspire them to undertake new and significant challenges that hold the key to our sustainable future.” He added, “Our government has a clear vision on where we want India to be in the next 15 years. Science and technology is the pivot on which that vision will translate into actions.”