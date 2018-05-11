PM Modi says Nepal at top in India’s Neighbourhood First policy, announces Rs 100 cr package to develop Janakpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Janaki Mandir in Nepal’s Janakpur on Friday. (PTI Photo / PIB) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Janaki Mandir in Nepal’s Janakpur on Friday. (PTI Photo / PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Nepal, on Friday along with his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli jointly inaugurated a direct bus service between Janakpur and Ayodhya, a move that connects Lord Rama’s birthplace Ayodhya with goddess Sita’s birthplace Janakpur. The move is a part of “Ramayan Tourism Circuit” theme, which promises to boost the tourism sector, both in Nepal and India. PM Modi, speaking during the launch, termed the move as ‘historic’ and highlighted the religious significance of the two ancient cities. He said, “India and Nepal will work towards building ‘Ramayan’ circuit between both the countries. This will act as foundation for strong people to people contact between the two nations.”

He added, “I am glad to be here in Janakpur. I am here to pay respects to King Janak and Mata Janaki. I thank the PM of Nepal Shri Oli for accompanying me during this visit to Janakpur.”

The Prime Minister flagged off the bus service after offering prayers at the Janaki temple, dedicated it to Hindu goddess Sita.

Thousands of people had gathered outside the temple premises and special arrangements were made to welcome the Indian Prime Minister. Overwhelmed with the arrangements, PM Modi said, “Today’s welcome in Nepal shows the affection the people of Nepal have towards the people of India.”

Development of ‘Ramayana’ circuit’

With the Indo-Nepal bus service launch, the Indian government has identified 15 destinations in India for development under the Ramayana Circuit theme namely Ayodhya, Nandigram, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh), Sitamarhi, Buxar and Darbhanga (Bihar), Chitrakoot (Madhya Pradesh), Mahendragiri (Odisha), Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh), Nashik and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bhadrachalam (Telangana), Hampi (Karnataka) and Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu).

Modi on India-Nepal trade

PM Modi noted the importance of strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations. Pointing out Nepal’s achievement in the field of power generation, PM Modi said, “Trade between India and Nepal is also an important link of relationships. Today, India supplies about 450 MW of electricity to Nepal. We laid new transmission lines for Nepal.”

He further said, “When both the countries make effort for a social change, only then will the India-Nepal ties will strengthen. The language Nepali is recognised among the top languages in India.” The Prime Minister also congratulated the mayor and people of Nepal for initiating cleanliness drive across the country.

Nepal at top in India’s Neighbourhood First policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, during the inauguration of Janakpur-Ayodhya direct bus service, in Janakpur, Nepal on Friday. (PTI Photo / PIB) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, during the inauguration of Janakpur-Ayodhya direct bus service, in Janakpur, Nepal on Friday. (PTI Photo / PIB)

Prime Minister Modi assured that Nepal is at the top of India’s Neighbourhood First policy and also announced a Rs 100 crore package to develop Janakpur. The amount will be spent on different development projects forging collaboration between the central government and the local government of Province No 2 Janakpur. Speaking at a civic reception by the Janakpur Sub-Metropolitan City at Barhabigha ground in Janakpur, PM Modi said, “Whenever there has been a problem, India and Nepal have stood together. We have been there for each other in the most difficult of times.”

The PM said, “This circuit will develop religious tourism. It also will strengthen connectivity between the two nations.” He also mentioned that two other circuits will also be developed to promote the areas related to Buddhism and Jain religion in both Nepal and India.

The PM emphasised that both the nations can benefit from each other if they cooperate and work together for the promotion of five Ts: Tradition, Trade, Tourism, Technology and Transport. He said, “Better connectivity leads to enhanced India-Nepal friendship. That is why topmost priority is being given to boosting connectivity. We are also trying our best to connect Nepal with waterways so that Nepal will be able to export Nepali goods abroad. If done so Nepal will be able to reap benefits through international trade.”

Earlier, Defence Minister Ishwar Pokhrel and Province 2 Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut received Prime Minister Modi at the airport upon his arrival. Speaking at the civic reception, Pokharel said, “Nepal and India are tied together by common culture, civilization and history.”

This is the third visit of Prime Minister Modi to Nepal and the first high-level visit from India since the formation of the new government in Nepal this year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd