Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia: PM satisfied with ‘positive all-round progress’ in ties with Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Ahead of his visit to Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the “positive all-round progress” in the bilateral ties as visiting Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin met him here.

Rogozin is in India for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission meeting that is co-chaired by the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. “The Prime Minister noted with satisfaction the positive all-round progress in bilateral cooperation between India and Russia,” the PMO said in a statement.

He appreciated the frequent high-level exchanges between the two sides as both countries celebrate the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year, the statement said. The Prime Minister will be visiting St Petersburg to attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) to be held from June 1-3.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now