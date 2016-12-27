PM Modi sacrificed the poor for yajna for rich: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. PTI Photo Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. PTI Photo

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, accusing the PM of offering the earnings of the poor as a bali (sacrifice) in his “rashtra yajna” for the super rich from “those 50 families”.

Rahul alleged that demonetisation was a ruse for massive loan write-offs to the “super rich”, and that it had hurt the poor, farmers and women by “sucking up” their hard-earned money.

“These 50 families have made Modiji. They pay for the expensive advertisement slots on TV and fly with him. These people have taken Rs 8,00,000 crore from India’s public sector banks and now they will not repay this money… So Modi ji faces two problems, first, how to write off the debts of his friends and second, that banks are unable to extend any more loans. So Modi ji started this rashtra yajna against corruption, sacrificed the poor, the farmer, the middle class, the small shop owner,” he said.

Rahul’s aggressive targeting of the PM, laced with sarcastic humour, drew an enthusiastic response from party workers.