PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar most talked about parliamentarians on Facebook

Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Express photo) Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Express photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar have emerged as the most popular parliamentarians in 2017 on social networking platform, Facebook.

Modi was the most talked about Lok Sabha member, while Sachin Tendulkar the most popular Rajya Sabha member on Facebook, it said in a statement.

The ranking is based on total interactions including reactions, shares and comments for 2017.

Others in the tally included names like RK Sinha, Amit Shah, Asaduddin Owaisi and Bhagwant Mann.

Among apex bodies, PMO India was most popular on Facebook followed by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Ministry of External Affairs topped amongst ministries.

PMO India has 13.74 million followers and 13.82 million likes on its Facebook Page. President Ram Nath Kovind, on the other hand, had 4.88 million followers and 4.9 million likes on his page.

Amongst state governments, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emerged as the most popular, followed by Vasundhara Raje (Rajasthan CM).

Interestingly, while BJP ranked first amongst political parties, it was followed by Aam Aadmi Party and Indian National Congress trailed at the third spot.

