PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Surat on Sunday on a two-day visit to Gujarat. He was welcomed by a unique road show where an 11-km saree will list the BJP’s achievements. The road show will begin from the Surat airport and continue till the Circuit House where the Prime Minister will spend the night.

WATCH LIVE: PM Modi’s roadshow in Surat, Gujarat http://t.co/qNrBla3UYR — ANI (@ANI_news) April 16, 2017

The saree will cover the entire stretch of the road show depicting schemes launched by the Modi government. A convoy of motorcycle-borne girls will accompany Modi’s cavalcade. The Prime Minister will on Monday inaugurate a Rs 500 crore hospital made by philanthropic diamond industrialists of Surat.

Later in the day, he will open a diamond manufacturing unit of Hare Krishna Exports and an ice cream making unit of the Surat District Milk Producers Union (Sumul) Dairy cooperative in Tapi district. Expressing excitement over his visit, Modi tweeted: “My gratitude to all those who are participating in the various programmes. Visiting the vibrant city of Surat is a matter of great joy.”

