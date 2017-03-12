Live updates
  • Live updates: PM Modi to visit BJP HQ in Delhi after resounding election verdict

Live updates: PM Modi to visit BJP HQ in Delhi after resounding election verdict

The BJP registered resounding victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly elections, indicating the profound faith people have in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 12, 2017 5:10 pm
Narendra Modi, Modi road show, Modi road show in Delhi, Modi road show live updates, BJP, BJP victory, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, UP election results, UP election, Amit Shah, India news, Indian express The BJP’s victory in the state is a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI File Photo)

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party registered resounding victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road show in Delhi on Sunday, which will be followed by a victory walk and a speech. The BJP has emerged victorious in the politically crucial state of UP after a 14-year hiatus as the rivals appeared to have failed in converting their vote shares into an equivalent seat share. BJP also produced stupendous performance in the hill state of Uttarakhand, winning a staggering 56 seats as of now while leading in one more seat in the 70-seat assembly.

According to reports, the prime minister will drive to the party headquarters in the capital for a meeting of the BJP’s parliamentary board. The meeting will decide on the dates for the legislature party to meet in Lucknow and Dehradun to elect the new chief minister in two states.

Live Updates:

05:08 pm: 

04:55 pm: Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah is currently underway at former’s residence in Delhi.

04: 50 pm:

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 12: Latest News