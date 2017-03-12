Live updates: PM Modi to visit BJP HQ in Delhi after resounding election verdict

The BJP’s victory in the state is a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI File Photo) The BJP’s victory in the state is a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI File Photo)

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party registered resounding victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road show in Delhi on Sunday, which will be followed by a victory walk and a speech. The BJP has emerged victorious in the politically crucial state of UP after a 14-year hiatus as the rivals appeared to have failed in converting their vote shares into an equivalent seat share. BJP also produced stupendous performance in the hill state of Uttarakhand, winning a staggering 56 seats as of now while leading in one more seat in the 70-seat assembly.

According to reports, the prime minister will drive to the party headquarters in the capital for a meeting of the BJP’s parliamentary board. The meeting will decide on the dates for the legislature party to meet in Lucknow and Dehradun to elect the new chief minister in two states.

Live Updates:

05:08 pm:

04:55 pm: Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah is currently underway at former’s residence in Delhi.

04: 50 pm:

PM Narendra Modi to visit to BJP HQ in Delhi #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/9BdobWGumW — ANI (@ANI_news) March 12, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd