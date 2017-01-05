PM Modi returns demonetisation compliment, praises Nitish for prohibition

PM Narendra Modi with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna (PIB photo) PM Narendra Modi with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna (PIB photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had strong words of praise for Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for the latter’s ‘courageous’ move to impose prohibition on alcohol in the state.

“I want to appreciate Nitish Kumar for the effort he has undertaken to save future generations from alcoholism,” said PM Modi as he shared stage with the Bihar CM at Prakash Parv, the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh guru. He was speaking at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal, Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Ram Vilas Paswan were also present at the event.

The prime minister said Kumar took the bold step of prohibition despite its huge ramifications for the state’s economy.

“This is not just the duty of Nitish Kumar ji or a political party. Every person should join in and make it a success for the development of the state,” said PM Modi.

The Bihar CM had brought in the prohibition law in April, 2016 as was promised during his election campaign in October, 2015. The law stipulates severe penalties if a person is found in possession of alcohol in the state. Kumar called the policy ‘transformational’ and vowed that it would not be symbolic or partial like other states.

The PM’s remarks come at a time when the Bihar CM lauded the Centre’s demonetisation move even as his party, JD-U, criticised it in Parliament. His alliance partner Lalu Prasad-led RJD also did not toe a similar line. Nitish said the move to withdraw high-value currencies would help in cutting down corruption and flush out black money. He also demanded a strong legislation to track benami property transactions.

Ever since the JDU-RJD-Congress government came to power after their resounding win in October, 2015 elections, fractures have developed in the relationship of the alliance.

The PM, during his address at Gandhi Maidan, also paid rich tributes to Guru Gobind Singh and called him an ‘epitome of sacrifice.’

“Guru Gobind Singh Ji is an epitome of sacrifice, he did so for humanity. The world must know he has inspired so many people,” said the PM as he talked about how the Sikh guru fought “against social evils to tie the society with thread of unity.”

The prime minister also expressed the desire to implement the same principles in country. “The government has made a committee to celebrate Prakash Parv across the country and beyond,” he said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd