PM Modi responds to people’s compliments and suggestions on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at an election rally in Haridwar on Friday. (Source: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at an election rally in Haridwar on Friday. (Source: PTI)

This election season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only interacting with crowds through rallies but is also responding to certain tweets to him. While some tweets heap praise, others offer suggestions. PM Modi entertained some tweets regarding his rallies in Bijnor and Ghaziabad earlier this week. He thanked those who appreciated his speech and encouraged feedback from people, emphasising that it was with their support that he is able to work. In a particular tweet, the handle @PcMNavy, whose name is Pradeep Mamgain, informed him about certain suggestions that he had submitted through the NaMo app. PM Modi responded to the tweet encouraging such contribution and inviting more suggestions.

Modi also responded to those who were unable to view his rally, redirecting them to the link to his app.

Yes Pradeep, your inputs along with inputs by several others were very insightful. Keep up the contribution. http://t.co/pfDs1YZfKl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2017

Unfortunately I could not be in Bijnor in 2014 but was glad being there today. Great support. UP is all set for change. People want progress http://t.co/GXuYDmvCej — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2017

Thanks. Yes, the rally was well attended & the ground was evidently small for the large number of people who joined us. http://t.co/cAZFIncg8a — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2017

This election is a state election and the people of UP deserve to know about the work of the state government in detail. http://t.co/dvpWXPu18H — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2017

All my speeches can be watched live on the ‘Narendra Modi Mobile App.’ http://t.co/TYuxNNJfIf http://t.co/DjrlznJBCu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2017

Polling in the first phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh began on Saturday across 73 constituencies.

