PM Modi responds to people’s compliments and suggestions on Twitter

PM Modi responded to tweets encouraging contribution from people and inviting more suggestions.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 11, 2017 11:57 am
modi, pm modi, narendra modi, modi twitter, twitter replies modi, modi on twitter, modi news, elections, assembly elections, UP elections, UP Polls, polls 2017, india news Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at an election rally in Haridwar on Friday. (Source: PTI)

This election season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only interacting with crowds through rallies but is also responding to certain tweets to him. While some tweets heap praise, others offer suggestions. PM Modi entertained some tweets regarding his rallies in Bijnor and Ghaziabad earlier this week. He thanked those who appreciated his speech and encouraged feedback from people, emphasising that it was with their support that he is able to work. In a particular tweet, the handle @PcMNavy, whose name is Pradeep Mamgain, informed him about certain suggestions that he had submitted through the NaMo app. PM Modi responded to the tweet encouraging such contribution and inviting more suggestions.

Modi also responded to those who were unable to view his rally, redirecting them to the link to his app.

Polling in the first phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh began on Saturday across 73 constituencies.

