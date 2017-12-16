PM Modi reminds party MPs of attendance, talks of GST move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the BJP parliamentary party executive on Friday that the government has a very good legislative agenda and MPs should make sure that low attendance on the treasury benches is not an issue.

During the Monsoon Session, the government had suffered an embarrassment when it was forced to drop a clause from the Backward Class Commission Bill because it did not have enough numbers in the Rajya Sabha.

In the meeting, Modi described the impending passage of the Bill to check instant triple talaq as a historic step and said BJP MPs should talk about how much GST has eased life for the common man with prices of many essential commodities reduced.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley talked in detail about the economy after GST and how ease of doing business had brought in new industries.

Earlier in the day, before the beginning of the House session, Modi hoped the Winter Session will be a productive one. “The Winter Session of Parliament is starting and I am confident that it will be a productive session. I hope there is good debate, constructive debate and we come up with innovative solutions to our nation’s problems,” he told reporters.

Later, in an NDA meeting, the coalition partners made it clear that they were in the mood to take the Opposition head-on in their demand for an apology from the Prime Minister over his insinuations against former PM Manmohan Singh. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anant Kumar demanded that the Congress apologise for a meeting between its leaders and Pakistani officials without informing the government.

