PM Modi reminds Kutch of the importance of Narmada water

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi exhorted people to toil hard for water conservation after inaugurating a pumping station on Kutch Branch canal and releasing water towards the Tappar dam of Kutch on Monday. Earlier, Modi laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 996 crore at Kandla port and Gandhidham town of Kutch. Modi pressed a button and formally inaugurated the Rs 148 crore pumping station on the Kutch Branch Canal of the Narmada project, near Bhachau in Kutch. This is third and last pumping station on the 357-km Kutch Branch Canal, which takes off from the Narmada main canal in Banaskantha district and ends in Mandvi taluka of Kutch.

With the pumping station becoming functional, Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited will start releasing water into the Tappar dam near Bhuj soon, Modi said.

Modi asked people of Kutch to use the Narmada water judiciously. “Awareness about water conservation is the need of the hour. It’s time to toil hard to conserve water,” Modi told a public meeting after the inauguration.

The Prime Minister said Kutch had done good work in managing drinking water but now will need to make optimum use of the Narmada water which will be available for irrigation. “Kutch has set an example in the management of drinking water. Youths and women of Kutch have ensured that not a single drop of water is wasted…. But Narmada has reached here after the spending of crores. We’ve tried to bring the Narmada water here while keeping aside other aspirations of millions of the poor,” said the PM.

He also lauded Kutch farmers for adopting micro irrigation systems. “Kutch understood the importance of water conservation much early. I appealed to them to conserve water when I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. And I’m happy to note that they took each word seriously,” the PM said.

Modi also underlined the importance people of Kutch attach to the Tappar dam. “After the earthquake (of 2001), they were more concerned if the Tappar dam was safe rather than worry about their houses. They believed that if the dam survived, water would come into it one day and they would be able to rebuild their lives. Now, the Tappar dam will not only be filled with Narmada water but it will be renovated and its storage capacity will be increased, “ he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now