PM Modi pays homage to Bal Thackeray on his 91st birth anniversary

The prime minister tweeted, "Balasaheb Thackeray personified courage & emerged as a voice for the aspirations of many people. Tributes to him on his birth anniversary."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 23, 2017 7:09 pm
Middle Vaitarna Dam, bal thackeray, shiv sena founder Middle Vaitarna Dam, maharashtra goverment, devendra fadnavis, latest news, india news Late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray.

Remembering late Shiv Sena founder, Bal Thackeray, on his 91st birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to pay homage to the leader. PM Modi said that he “personified courage” and had emerged as a voice for the aspirations of many people.

Thackeray was born on this day in 1926 in Pune. He passed away on November 17, 2012.

