PM Modi pays homage to Bal Thackeray on his 91st birth anniversary

Late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray. Late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray.

Remembering late Shiv Sena founder, Bal Thackeray, on his 91st birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to pay homage to the leader. PM Modi said that he “personified courage” and had emerged as a voice for the aspirations of many people.

The prime minister tweeted, “Balasaheb Thackeray personified courage & emerged as a voice for the aspirations of many people. Tributes to him on his birth anniversary.”

Balasaheb Thackeray personified courage & emerged as a voice for the aspirations of many people. Tributes to him on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Thackeray was born on this day in 1926 in Pune. He passed away on November 17, 2012.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd