PM Modi releases postage stamp on Lord Ram in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released postage stamps on the Ramayana. (Source: Twitter/ Narendra Modi) Prime Minister Narendra Modi released postage stamps on the Ramayana. (Source: Twitter/ Narendra Modi)

“The life of Lord Ram is a source of inspiration for every individual,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while releasing a postage stamp on different aspects of Lord Ram’s life at the historic Tulsi Manas Mandir in Varanasi. “There have been many stamps on Lord Ram, but this is the first of its kind stamp, which depicts different aspects of his life. This has not been done in the past. I am happy that I have got the opportunity to do this from the holy soil of Manas,” he said.

The Tulsi Manas temple holds great historical and cultural importance in Hinduism as it is believed that Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas was originally written by poet-saint Goswami Tulsidas in Varanasi. “If we look at the life of Mahatma Gandhi, we see Lord Ram became a mantra for him since his childhood. Every aspect of the life of a great man (mahapurush) and chetnapurush (man who awakens consciousness) like him (Lord Ram) motivates us.”

The Prime Minister said he could have unveiled the stamp either at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan or his own residence, but added there couldn’t have been a better time to release it than during the auspicious period of Navaratra. “A place where memories of Tulsidas are still alive…. There cannot be a better place than this Manas Mandir for releasing the postage stamp,” he said.

Pointing out that postage stamps across the world contained history, PM Modi said a collection of such stamps would show what transformations a country went through. The prime minister later visited the Durga Mata Mandir.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd