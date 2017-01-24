PM Modi receives UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Delhi airport

PM Narendra Modi receives the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Delhi airport. PM Narendra Modi receives the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Delhi airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday went to Delhi airport to receive the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan who is the chief guest at the Republic Day on January 26. Modi was seen giving Nahyan a warm hug when he came out of the flight.

The visit of Al Nahyan, who is also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE armed forces, is expected to give boost to bilateral ties in the key areas of trade and security. It is also significant given that UAE is a close ally of Pakistan, whom India is trying to diplomatically isolate over the issue of cross-border terrorism.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi receives the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Delhi airport. pic.twitter.com/GaqoE9UmAo — ANI (@ANI_news) January 24, 2017

During Modi’s visit in August in 2015, the two countries had condemned efforts, including by states, to use religion to justify, support and sponsor terrorism against other countries, or to use terrorism as instrument of state policy.

They had also decided to strengthen their cooperation in the area of counter-terrorism.

Trade is another important component of the bilateral ties as UAE is India’s third largest trading partner after China and the United States. Bilateral trade between UAE and India is around USD 60 billion.

There are also more than 2.6 million Indians live in the UAE and their annual remittance is estimated to be around USD14 billion.

