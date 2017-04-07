PM Modi receives Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Delhi airport

PM Modi receives his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Delhi airport PM Modi receives his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Delhi airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the New Delhi airport Friday to welcome his visiting counterpart from Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina. This is Hasina’s first visit to India after PM Modi took office in May, 2014. Babul Supriyo, Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and the MP from Asansol, was also present at the airport.

Hasina is on a four-day state visit to India during which at least 25 agreements including in key areas of civil nuclear cooperation and defence are likely to be signed between the two countries. India is also set to announce a line of credit of USD 500 million to Bangladesh for military supplies.

The Bangladesh prime minister will visit Ajmer Sharif on Sunday and is scheduled to hold talks with Indian business leaders on Monday. She will also take part in a function at the Manekshaw Centre to honour Indian Armed Forces members who embraced martyrdom in Bangladesh’s War of Liberation in 1971.

