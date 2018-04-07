PM Modi ready to revise 1950 India-Nepal peace treaty

Nepal PM KP Oli with Home Minister Rajnath Singh after arriving in India. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Nepal PM KP Oli with Home Minister Rajnath Singh after arriving in India. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his readiness to revise and update the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship between India and Nepal, and is likely to convey this to the visiting Prime Minister of Nepal K P Oli during their conversations, top sources have told The Indian Express.

“Revision and updating of the 1950 treaty has been one of Oli’s main agendas, which he has talked about in his election speeches. We would convey our willingness to look at it seriously,” a top source told The Indian Express.

On Friday, Modi and Oli met and discussed issues pertaining to Nepal’s domestic situation and needs, sources said.

The Indian side is going to convey to Oli that it is ready to change the treaty to bring it up to speed with the changed times, but also look at the “practical opportunities and challenges” — since both countries share an “open border”.

“This will be very clear in our approach…that we are open to revise the agreement, but we should not lose sight of the advantages of the open border,” the source said.

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli and Indian PM Narendra Modi. Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli and Indian PM Narendra Modi.

One of the key takeaways from Saturday’s bilateral meeting is going to pertain to the railways network, which will connect Indian cities with Kathmandu and beyond. A pact in this regard is expected to be signed, apart from some others pertaining to agriculture research, education and training.

The Nepal Prime Minister arrived on Friday on a three-day visit, and he was received at the airport by Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The visiting leader will be accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. On the third day of his visit, he will visit the G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand. He will visit the Breeder Seed Production Centre and an integrated farming project there. He will also be conferred with a Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science at the university.

New Delhi has had a difficult relationship with Oli in the last few years, and the blockade episode in 2016 had strained the ties. But with Oli winning the elections again with a strong mandate, the Indian side has moved to stabilise the relationship. In February, Oli took charge as Nepal’s Prime Minister for the second time. Congratulating Oli over phone on his appointment to the top executive post in February, Prime Minister Modi had extended an invitation to him for a visit to India.

