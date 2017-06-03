PM Modi reaches France, to hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron

PM Narendra Modi reached Paris on Saturday. (Twitter/Narendra Modi) PM Narendra Modi reached Paris on Saturday. (Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached France for the final leg of his four-nation tour of Europe where he will meet newly-elected President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Reached France for a vital visit to enhance ties with one of our most important strategic partners.” According to reports, the two leaders are likely to discuss UN Security Council Reforms and the matter of India’s permanent membership in UNSC. PM Modi is also expected to raise issues of counter-terrorism and climate change during his visit.

His visit to Europe comes at a time when US President Donald Trump’s policies are increasingly appearing isolationist. Hours after Trump pulled out of Paris climate change deal, PM Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment towards the same. With PM Modi expected to meet US President Donald Trump later this month, it remains to be seen what discussion takes place between him and Macron over the issue of climate change.

Reached France for a vital visit to enhance ties with one of our most important strategic partners. pic.twitter.com/m402KMDZc7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2017

“Paris or no Paris, our commitment to preserving the climate is for the sake of future generations,” Modi said while addressing the crowd in an event in Russia. He further added that there is a need to ensure that fresh clean air is available for the coming generations. “We must leave for our future generations a climate wherein they can breathe clean air and have a healthy life,” he had said.

As part of the tour, Modi had visited Germany, Spain and Russia, in a bid to boost economic and strategic ties with European nations. Addressing the crowd at Plenary Session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 on Saturday, PM Modi expressed his gratitiude to Russian President Vladimir Putin and invited people of Russia to “explore the opportunities in India”. “I see immense opportunities in manufacturing healthcare equipment, defence sector, services sector. 125 crore people of India are inviting you- explore the opportunities in India,” the Prime Minister said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd