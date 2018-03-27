PM Modi rally in Jhunjhunu: NRHM workers held for ‘showing black flags’ accuse govt of harassment

“The police arrested me and harassed my 75-year-old father-in-law,” Verma said. “The police arrested me and harassed my 75-year-old father-in-law,” Verma said.

The National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) employees working on a contractual basis in Rajasthan have accused the state government of harassing them and their family members for allegedly taking part in a demonstration seeking permanent employment during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Jhunjhunu on March 8. The police had lodged an FIR against 12 named and around 10-15 other people on March 9 for allegedly waving black flags and disrupting the rally.

“I had gone to the event to hear the Prime Minister’s speech on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme because I also have a daughter. I was sitting at the event all the while and didn’t take part in any protests but was arrested,” said Rekha Verma, an NRHM worker on contract who is deputed as an ASHA supervisor in Sikar district. She is among the 32 people who were arrested in the matter so far and are out on bail.

“The police arrested me and harassed my 75-year-old father-in-law,” Verma said.

Another contract worker, Kishore Vyas said a departmental inquiry had been ordered against them, while claiming that most of them were wrongly implicated. The contract workers under the Mission have been demanding permanent employment and implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission since 2010.

“We did shout slogans in favour of workers’ unity, but never waved black flags at the rally,” said Sunil Kumar Sain, president of Rajasthan NRHM Karmik Samasya Samadhan Samiti, Pravandhiya Varg. health minister Kali Charan Saraf said: “Whatever legal action is there will be taken. What can we do in that.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App