PM Modi questions Opposition over stalling of OBC Bill in Rajya Sabha

Questioning the opposition parties for stopping the passage of bill that seeks to accord constitutional status to the OBC commission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked them the reason behind blocking the bill in the Rajya Sabha when it aims to benefit backward castes. The Prime Minister was addressing the OBC MPs of BJP, who had come together to thank him for the passage of the bill in the lower house which aims to create National Commission for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (NCSEBC), with judicial powers and constitutional status.

In a statement to PTI, BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav quoted Modi and said: “The Prime Minister said this bill will ensure justice to backward sections of the society and will also help in their social empowerment, but it is surprising why this bill was not passed in the Upper House.”

The Prime Minister added saying it would have been better if this bill was passed in the Upper House.

