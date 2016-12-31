PM Modi providing benefits for all sections of the society: Raghubar Das

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das. (File Photo) Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das. (File Photo)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation and said his works would be supported by the state government and the people. Modi spoke about providing benefits for all sections of the society. His works would be supported by the state government and the people, Das was quoted as saying in a press release.

About the Prime Minister calling upon banks to focus on normalising the situation post-demonetisation as fast as possible and prioritise lending to poor and lower middle class, he said Jharkhand government has already begun work in this regard and will take it forward.

The Chief Minister also welcomed the announcement that all three crore Kisan Credit Cards holders will be given RuPay debit cards, the release said.

The way people supported note ban, the Prime Minister’s new announcements would also be revolutionary, he said and appealed to people to support the Prime Minister’s endeavour to take the country to the pinnacle of prosperity.