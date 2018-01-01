PM Modi, President Kovind extend New Year greetings as the nation rings in 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of new year. Wishing joy and prosperity for everyone, the PM took to Twitter to wish the people of the country.

President Ramnath Kovind also hoped that the new year brings laughter and prosperity to the nation as well as the world. “Happy New Year to everybody. May 2018 bring laughter, friendship and prosperity to all our families, to our country, and to our unique and beautiful planet,” he said on Twitter. Congress President Rahul Gandhi also wished a prosperous new year for everyone.

Wishing you all a happy 2018! I pray that this year brings joy, prosperity and good health in everyone’s lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2018

Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh ringed in the New Year with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops in Uttarakhand’s Nelong valley along the China border. He attended a cultural programme organised by jawans and their family members. “Had a wonderful interaction with the families of @ITBP_official jawans at Matli in Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) on the eve of new year. The families of our jawans give them strength and necessary support to secure the boundaries of our great nation,” he said on Twitter.

Rajnath Singh at Matli in Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) on the eve of new year (Source: Twitter) Rajnath Singh at Matli in Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) on the eve of new year (Source: Twitter)

Union Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal urged that everyone contributes towards building a ‘New India’ in 2018. “My best wishes for a happy and prosperous year ahead. Let’s all come together and contribute towards building a better nation, a ‘New India’. Happy new year 2018.” Information and Broadcast Minister, Smriti Irani also joined the list, “Wishing everyone a very Happy 2018! #HappyNewYear2018.”

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also extended New Year wishes to the citizens. Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister also wished the nation with a special video message.

Wishing you all a very prosperous #HappyNewYear2018. May this year bring along joy and good health for you and your family. pic.twitter.com/Wh7qnhgL0j — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 31, 2017

BJP Lok Sabha MP, Shatrughan Sinha on Twitter, “As 2018 dawns on us, I appeal to Indians in general & younger generation in particular. Make a New Year Resolution -“SAY NO TO TOBACCO & DRUG &

SAY YES TO EXERCISE, YOGA & A HEALTHY LIFE Your health is your only real wealth! Wish you a great 2018 filled with happiness!” “May the New Year fulfill all your wishes! Looking forward to serve the assigned responsibility and the people of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda to the best of my ability, capacity and sincerity,” Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region said.

