PM Modi, President Kovind greet nation on Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Navratri, Sajibu Cheiraoba

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his wishes to the country on the occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Navratri and Sajibu Cheiraoba. “Several people across the nation are celebrating the start of the New Year. I convey my greetings to all those celebrating. May the year ahead be a wonderful one,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

President Kovind also wished the citizens on the occasion. “Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba. May these festivals bring happiness & strengthen the bonds of fraternity among people in various regions of our country #PresidentKovind,” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

चैत्र शुक्‍लादि, उगादि, गुड़ी पड़वा, चैती चांद, नवरेह और साजिबू चेरोबा के अवसर पर देश-वासियों को बधाई और शुभ-कामनाएं। ये पर्व, हमारे देश के विभिन्‍न क्षेत्रों के लोगों के लिए खुशियां लाने वाले और उनके बीच परस्‍पर भाई-चारे की भावना को मज़बूत करने वाले हों ! — राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 18, 2018

Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, marks the new year for the Hindus of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. In Maharashtra, people celebrate the day as Gudi Padwa. The festival is considered to be auspicious as it is believed that Lord Brahma had created the universe on this day. The day also marks the onset of the Satyayug.

Sajibu Cheiraoba, also known as Meetei Cheiraoba, is the lunar new year festival for the people of Manipur who follow the Sanamahism religion.

