Nitin Gadkari on Cabinet reshuffle: ‘PM Modi’s prerogative to decide who gets what’

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said it’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s prerogative to decide who will get what ministry, as reported by ANI. “It is PM Modi’s prerogative who should be given what responsibility. He is the one to decide on tomorrow’s (Cabinet reshuffle),” Gadkari was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Cabinet is set to undergo its annual reorganisational exercise on Sunday. More than half-a-dozen ministers are expected to make way for new faces in the reshuffle while portfolios of some could be changed. The oath-taking ceremony, to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, has been scheduled for 10 am. The PM will depart for the BRICS Summit in China after the ceremony. A cloud of uncertainty, however, hangs over the participation of the BJP allies like the JD(U) and Shiv Sena in the reshuffle, the third since the NDA came to power in 2014, and chances of the AIADMK joining the government also appeared slim.

