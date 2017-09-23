PM Modi praises Sushma Swaraj’s UNGA speech, says EAM gave strong messsage on dangers of terrorism

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj arrives to address the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. (Source: Reuters) Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj arrives to address the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. (Source: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday heaped praise on External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on her address to the United Nations General Assembly and stated that the EAM delivered a robust message on the dangers of terrorism. “A strong message was given by Sushma Swaraj Ji on the dangers of terrorism and why we have to unite and fight this menace # UNGA,”PM Modi tweeted.

“EAM Sushma Swaraj was insightful in identifying global challenges & strongly reiterated India’s commitment to create a better planet,” the Prime Minister said. Swaraj addressed the 72nd gathering of the UNGA in New York on Saturday and pointed out to the world the numerous developmental initiatives launched by the Prime Minister.

Congratulating her EAM, Modi went on to say that Swaraj delivered an “incredible” speech on the world stage, making India proud. Swaraj who addressed the UNGA in Hindi stressed upon the economic programmes developed by the Indian government which aims at empowering the poor. Talking about the Jhan Dhan plan, Swaraj termed it as the world’s largest financial inclusion scheme which helped over 300 million Indian to get bank accounts. On the Mudra Yojna launched by PM Modi, Swaraj told the world community that the scheme has enabled the government to fund the unfunded, giving soft loans without collateral to micro businesses.

Talking about her government’s initiative to make youth economically independent, Swaraj highlighted Modi’s ambitious plans of Skill India, Startup India and Stand Up India to train middle-class youth into becoming independent, self-employed entrepreneurs. Swaraj hailed PM Modi’s decision of demonetising old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, terming it a courageous decision to challenge black money, a by-product of corruption.

The external affairs minister while calling on the world nations to unite and formulate the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, slammed Pakistani Prime Minister at the UNGA and said that Pakistani politicians are “masters of forgetting facts that destroy their version.” PM Modi tweeted, “A strong message was given by Sushma Swaraj Ji on the dangers of terrorism and why we have to unite and fight this menace.”

