PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 69th death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary. President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President Hamid Ansari and Prime Minister Modi will pay tributes to Bapu at Rajghat here.

An inter-religious prayer will also be organised to mark the day. Later in the day, Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate improvement works at Gandhi’s Samadhi.

On this day in 1948 he was assassinated at a prayer meeting.