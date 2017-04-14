PM Modi pays tribute to Ambedkar: ‘Unwavering in our efforts towards creating an inclusive India’

Latest News
On Thursday, the prime minister tweeted, "We are unwavering in our efforts towards creating a strong, prosperous and inclusive India of Dr. Ambedkar's dreams".

By: Express News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 14, 2017 10:46 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to venerable Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. On Thursday, PM Modi tweeted, “We are unwavering in our efforts towards creating a strong, prosperous and inclusive India of Dr. Ambedkar’s dreams”.

Ambedkar Jayanti, also referred to as Bhim Jayanti, marks the birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, the father of our Constitution. Today it is being celebrated across the nation. PM Modi will be visiting Nagpur today, where he will be inaugurating a series of projects aiming towards the welfare of Dalits. The PM will also pray at Deekshabhoomi, a holy spot which is closely associated with Dr. B R Ambedkar.

