PM Modi pays tribute to Ambedkar: ‘Unwavering in our efforts towards creating an inclusive India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to venerable Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. On Thursday, PM Modi tweeted, “We are unwavering in our efforts towards creating a strong, prosperous and inclusive India of Dr. Ambedkar’s dreams”.

Tributes to venerable Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti. Jai Bhim. अम्बेडकर जयंती के पावन अवसर पर पूज्य बाबासाहेब को नमन। #जयभीम ! pic.twitter.com/XVC0TNtufV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2017

Ambedkar Jayanti, also referred to as Bhim Jayanti, marks the birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, the father of our Constitution. Today it is being celebrated across the nation. PM Modi will be visiting Nagpur today, where he will be inaugurating a series of projects aiming towards the welfare of Dalits. The PM will also pray at Deekshabhoomi, a holy spot which is closely associated with Dr. B R Ambedkar.

In Nagpur, I will pray at Deekshabhoomi, a holy spot that is very closely associated with Dr. Ambedkar. #AmbedkarJayanti — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2017

A series of development projects are going to be inaugurated in Nagpur tomorrow, which will have a positive impact on people’s lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2017

