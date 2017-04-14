PM Modi pays rich tribute to BR Ambedkar, says every Indian should have a house by 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Commemorating the 126th birth anniversary of B.R Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that every Indian should have a house with adequate facilities by 2022 and that his government has been tirelessly working towards that direction. “We have a dream for 2022. The poorest of poor should have a house of his own. And that house must be equipped with electricity, water and other facilities. There should be hospitals and schools in the neighbourhood,” Modi said during the DigiDhan mela in Nagpur.

The prime minister also paid rich tribute to the Dalit icon and architect of the Constitution, saying that he did not have a trace of bitterness or revenge in him despite facing struggles in his life.

After inaugurating new units of the Koradi thermal power station in Nagpur, PM Modi also stressed the importance of renewable energy sector. “One of the sectors towards which we are devoting significant effort is the renewable energy sector,” the prime minister said while describing energy sector as a great vitality in the 21st century.

Remembering the sacrifices made by the people of the country during Independence movement, PM Modi said, “People of India gave their lives so that India attains freedom. Our freedom is the result of the sacrifices they made.”

While emphasising that the BHIM App is impacting several lives across the nation, the prime minister said that the DigiDhan movement is a “Safai Abhiyaan” which is aimed at fighting the menace of corruption.

Earlier in the day, Modi had paid floral tributes to Ambedkar. He started his day with a visit to the historic monument, Deekshabhoomi, where the Dalit icon and over 600,000 followers had embraced Buddhism on October 14, 1956. He was also accompanied by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

