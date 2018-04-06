PM Modi belongs to ‘oppressive ideology’, can never respect Dalits, Ambedkar: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that since PM Modi belongs to an “oppressive ideology”, he “can never respect” Dalits and Ambedkar. Rahul Gandhi said that since PM Modi belongs to an “oppressive ideology”, he “can never respect” Dalits and Ambedkar.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday trained his guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the former’s recent remark that no government had honoured Dalit icon BR Ambedkar as the present NDA regime had. He said that since PM Modi belongs to an “oppressive ideology”, he “can never respect” Dalits and Ambedkar.

In an attempt to reach out to Dalits community, the Prime Minister had claimed that no previous government had honoured the Dalit icon as the present NDA regime. He had also suggested against using Ambedkar’s name for political gains.

Rahul, who has been recently active on Twitter against PM Modi and his government, also posted a collage of desecrated images of Ambedkar’s statues in states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu.

मोदीजी, जिस दमनकारी विचारधारा से आप आते हैं वो दलितों और बाबासाहेब का सम्मान कभी कर ही नहीं सकती| भाजपा/RSS विचारधारा द्वारा बाबासाहेब के सम्मान के कुछ उदाहरण… pic.twitter.com/7QXCKUoGMe — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 6, 2018

“Modi ji, the oppressive ideology you belong to can never respect Dalits and Babasaheb. Some examples of RSS/BJP ideology respecting Babasaheb,” he tweeted.

Ambedkar is fondly called Babasaheb by his followers. The Centre is under pressure after a massive protest by SC/ST community earlier this week rocked Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, and Punjab. The huge uproar among the Dalit community took place in view of dilution of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court.

Around 10 people lost their lives during Monday’s Bharat bandh protests. On Tuesday, the apex court had refused to put in abeyance its judgment banning automatic arrests without prior permissions for offences under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App