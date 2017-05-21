PM Modi on two-day visit to Gujarat from Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Monday, during which he will attend the annual general meeting of African Development Bank in Gandhinagar and inaugurate some developmental projects. The prime minister will also address two public meetings in Kutch district.

Modi’s visit will start with inauguration and laying of foundation stone by him for various projects of the Kandla Port in Kutch district, followed by his address to a public gathering at nearby town Gandhidham. Later in the evening, he will be in Bhachau to inaugurate a pumping station built on Narmada branch canal for the Kutch region. The PM will address a public gathering at Bhachau also. Ahead of his visit, Modi informed his followers about the programmes for the next two days through his official Twitter account today.

“Tomorrow I will begin a two-day Gujarat visit, during which I will join programmes in Kutch and Gandhinagar,” the prime minister tweeted. “I shall inaugurate & lay the foundation stone for various projects of the Kandla Port and address a public meeting at Gandhidham,” he said in another tweet.

“Kutch has a very special place in my heart. It is blessed with the wonderful people and a remarkable spirit of resilience,” said Modi, a former chief minister of Gujarat. “From suffering unimaginable destruction due to the 2001 quake, Kutch is today known as one of India’s fastest growing districts,” he said.

Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat when the massive earthquake hit the state on January 26, 2001. Kutch was worst hit by that quake. “On Tuesday, I will be in Gandhinagar to participate in the opening ceremony of the meetings of the @AfDB_Group,” the prime minister added.

“The Annual Meetings of @AfDB_Group have chosen the very relevant theme of ‘Transforming Agriculture for Wealth Creation in Africa’,” he said. On the sidelines, he will meet some of the distinguished delegates of the AfDB Group.

The AGM is expected to see participation of delegates from around 80 countries, including some African heads of states. This is Modi’s third visit to Gujarat in the election year, as assembly polls are expected to be held later this year.

On April 7, he had visited Botad to inaugurate the phase II of the state government’s ambitious Sauni project. Earlier on March 8, he had visited Gandhinagar to address women sarpanch from across the country on the International Women’s Day.

