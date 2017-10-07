PM Modi on GST reforms: Diwali has arrived early, don’t want business class to get caught in red-tapism

PM Modi said, “We do not want the country’s business class to get caught in red tapism, files, bureaucracy, I will never want this.” PM Modi said, “We do not want the country’s business class to get caught in red tapism, files, bureaucracy, I will never want this.”

Hailing the sweeping changes made by the GST Council to give relief to small and medium businesses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government does not want the country’s business class to get caught in red-tape. The Prime Minister also pointed out that ‘some very important Goods and Services Tax (GST) related decisions’ have been taken and said the government had earlier stated that it will study the new indirect tax regime for three months following its implementation and then fix the problems.

“We do not want the country’s business class to get caught in red tapism, files, bureaucracy, I will never want this,” Modi said while addressing a rally at Dwarka in poll-bound Gujarat. “(We had said)…Wherever there are problems in these three months, as in the areas of management, shortage of technology, problems related to rules, complaints regarding rates, trouble in practical experience of business class, we will address it.”

The prime minister expressed his happiness over the changes made by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday saying it has been welcomed all over the country as if Diwali has already come. “You all must be busy preparing for Diwali, and in Gujarat, Diwali is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially among businessmen,” Modi said.

Praising Jaitley, Modi said that the Finance Minister convinced everyone at the meeting based on the information the government had. “When there is trust in the government and honesty is seen behind decisions, then the country joins in despite difficulties. I can experience this and I am thankful to the people of the country for the way they have welcomed our effort to make simple tax simpler,” he said.

The GST Council on Friday made sweeping changes to give relief to small and medium businesses on filing and payment of taxes, eased rules for exporters and cut tax rates on more than two dozen items. This comes three months after the roll-out of the new indirect tax regime.

(With PTI inputs)

