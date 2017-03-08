PM Modi offers prayers at Somnath Temple, pays tribute to Sardar Patel

PM Modi addresses gathering in Somnath. (File) PM Modi addresses gathering in Somnath. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his prayers at the Somnath Temple and also offered his tribute to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue, marking his seventh visit in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister also offered a special ‘puja’ at the temple, where he is a trustee. This is Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to the temple after becoming the Prime Minister in May 2014. Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will address around 6,000 women sarpanchs from across the country on the occasion of International Women’s Day.