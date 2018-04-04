PM Modi: No other govt honoured Ambedkar as we did

Criticising the previous UPA government, Modi said that the government had used Ambedkar’s name for political gains Criticising the previous UPA government, Modi said that the government had used Ambedkar’s name for political gains

Days after vandalism of Ambedkar statue was reported in different states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at political parties for politicising the legacy of the Dalit icon and said, “no regime had honoured the Dalit icon Ambedkar like his government had.” While addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the Western Court annexe, Modi said that his government had given Ambedkar his rightful place by completing projects conceived in his memory. He also added that Ambedkar’s Alipur roadhouse will be dedicated to the nation on the eve of his birth anniversary, April 13.

Criticising the previous UPA government, Modi said they had used Ambedkar’s name for political gains and that it had dragged its feet on the Ambedkar International centre project which was conceived when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was prime minister.

The PM’s remarks come soon after widespread protests over a Supreme Curt verdict putting in place safeguards to prevent misuse of a law to prevent atrocities of SCs and STs. At least seven persons were killed and over 100 injured as protests by Dalit outfits against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act descended into chaos in various parts of the country including in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, even as the Centre moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its recent judgment in the matter.

Earlier this week, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to change the name of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar to ‘Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’ in government and court records, invoking criticism from the Opposition and the icon’s grandsons.

